Economic rationale for Washington’s continued retention of Iraq’s oil revenues in federal reserve accounts

Shafaq News

By Dr. Frank Musmar*

The arrangement by which Iraq’s oil revenues are held in accounts supervised by the U.S. Federal Reserve, even after the completion of Kuwait war reparations in 2022, is a subject of ongoing debate and rigorous analysis in international economic and political circles. This ongoing discourse underscores the significance and complexity of the issue.

While the original justification for this mechanism was rooted in the need to ensure the payment of reparations following Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait, its persistence after the full settlement of those debts speaks to a more multifaceted set of economic, financial, and geopolitical factors.

The system originated in the wake of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1483 (2003), which established the Development Fund for Iraq (DFI) and mandated that Iraqi oil proceeds be deposited in an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The central purpose was to guarantee transparency and ensure the ability to meet international obligations, most notably reparations to Kuwait through the UN Compensation Commission.

Economic Reasons for Continued Retention

1. A stabilizing force for Iraq’s financial system

The Federal Reserve’s oversight is not just a perceived stabilizing force, but a tangible one for Iraq’s financial system. The global oil market's volatility is a well-known challenge. By retaining revenues in Federal Reserve accounts, Iraq can benefit from the stability provided by the world’s premier central bank, which insulates its assets from abrupt political or economic shocks. This stability is a testament to the reliability of the system, and the presence of the Federal Reserve acts as a signal to international creditors and investors that Iraq’s oil revenues are being managed transparently and reliably, bolstering confidence in the country’s financial management and attracting foreign investment.

2. Dollar-Denomination

Much of Iraq’s external trade, debt servicing, and governmental transactions are conducted in U.S. dollars. The Federal Reserve provides Iraq with seamless access to the international dollar payment system, a crucial aspect of its financial operations. This is particularly important for the import of goods, services, and technology, as well as for the servicing of sovereign debt or payment of salaries to officials working abroad. Moreover, by maintaining oil revenues in dollar accounts, the risk of mismanagement, misallocation, or even outright theft is significantly reduced, given the robust U.S. regulatory oversight and auditing mechanisms.

3. Monitor Money Laundering and Corruption

The retention of funds allows for more rigorous monitoring and compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) regulations. Oversight and Compliance: Iraq has struggled with endemic corruption and irregularities in its banking system. US oversight ensures that the movement of large sums is scrutinized, reducing the risk that revenues will be siphoned into illicit networks or used to finance destabilizing activities. Moreover, Washington often ties reforms in financial transparency and governance to continued access to the Federal Reserve account, leveraging its position to encourage best practices within Iraq’s financial institutions.

4. Economic Leverage

The retention of Iraqi funds provides Washington with a form of economic leverage. In the event of a dispute or deterioration in bilateral relations, the U.S. can exert pressure by restricting access to accounts or freezing assets, thereby protecting its geopolitical interests. Moreover, Iraq has seen periods of intense political instability and violence. The U.S. government may view direct control over significant financial flows as essential insurance against sudden changes in Iraq’s domestic landscape that could threaten regional security or American lives and assets.

5. Ensuring Iraq’s Obligations to Creditors

Maintaining the funds in Federal Reserve accounts guarantees that Iraq continues to meet obligations to international institutions and creditors. The arrangement allows for the automatic payment of debts, fees, and other liabilities, reducing the risk of default and preserving Iraq’s international standing. Moreover, with oversight, the funds are more likely to be used for critical expenditures, such as humanitarian aid, infrastructure investment, or social services, rather than being diverted for political or personal gain.

6. Support Currency Stability

Oil revenues held in the Federal Reserve help back the Iraqi dinar and support monetary policy. The retention of oil income in U.S. dollar accounts provides the Central Bank of Iraq with the reserves needed to stabilize the dinar, intervene in currency markets, and manage inflation. Moreover, in times of crisis, these reserves act as a buffer, allowing Iraq to continue critical imports and expenditures even if other sources of revenue are disrupted.

Challenges and Criticisms

While the economic justifications for the arrangement are substantial, it is not without criticism. Many observers argue that the continued retention of Iraqi assets by the U.S. undermines Iraq’s economic sovereignty and perpetuates dependency. Some point out that the system is a legacy of an era of foreign tutelage and that Iraq should be empowered to assume complete control over its revenues and financial destiny.

Moreover, the arrangement can be viewed as a double-edged sword. While it provides stability and transparency, it also exposes Iraq to the risk of unilateral decisions by Washington, especially in times of diplomatic tension or if future executive orders alter the terms under which these funds are held and managed. This recognition of potential risks encourages a balanced view of the arrangement.

Yet, the power inherent in this financial arrangement is not merely technical or economic—it is also profoundly political. By keeping a substantial portion of Iraq’s oil revenues and foreign reserves under the supervision of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Washington retains a potent instrument that could, if relations sour, be used as leverage. In the event of diplomatic discord or geopolitical disagreements, the U.S. can restrict, freeze, or delay access to these critical funds through executive orders or regulatory actions. Such measures would not only disrupt Iraq’s ability to conduct international transactions and meet its obligations. Still, they could also destabilize its currency, threaten vital imports, and undermine domestic confidence in the government’s financial stewardship.

This potential for unilateral intervention means the arrangement functions as a double-edged sword. While it offers stability and oversight in ordinary times, it also makes Iraq vulnerable to external pressures and decisions that may be driven by U.S. political interests rather than Iraqi needs. The specter of withheld funds or sudden policy shifts serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between international safeguards and genuine economic sovereignty.

Financial Dependency: The Argument for Greater Sovereignty

Despite these benefits, critics contend that the continued reliance on executive orders—and, by extension, U.S. oversight—perpetuates a financial dependency that undermines Iraq’s economic sovereignty.

1. Limiting Iraq’s Control Over Its Wealth

The most obvious drawback is the diminished autonomy Iraq faces in managing its resources. While the funds may be safe from external threats, they are also subject to the political and regulatory whims of the U.S. government. Should diplomatic relations sour or policies shift, Iraq could find its access to these critical assets restricted, delayed, or even frozen.

2. Exposure to Political Risk and Leverage

The arrangement is inherently political. Control over Iraq’s reserves confers upon Washington a potent instrument of leverage, one that has been employed or threatened in response to geopolitical developments. Executive orders can be altered or revoked unilaterally, leaving Iraq exposed to decisions driven by U.S. interests rather than its own needs. This vulnerability is a stark reminder of the imbalance in the relationship.

Stability vs. Vulnerability

The paradox at the heart of the current system is that what secures Iraq’s economy today may imperil its sovereignty tomorrow. The executive orders act, in ordinary times, as stabilizing agents—offering transparency, insulating reserves, and supporting monetary policy. Yet the very structure that provides stability also creates the potential for abrupt instability, should external interests diverge from Iraq’s own.

This tension is not only technical but also profoundly political. The specter of withheld funds, sudden policy shifts, or unilateral intervention by a foreign government looms large. Such scenarios could disrupt Iraq’s ability to conduct international transactions, threaten its currency stability, and undermine confidence in its financial stewardship.

Possible Pathways Forward

The challenge for Iraq, and policymakers in Washington, is to strike a balance between safeguarding critical assets and empowering Iraq to assume complete control over its financial destiny. Possible strategies include phasing out external oversight as Iraq’s institutions mature, with benchmarks for transparency, accountability, and governance, and establishing shared management structures that blend international safeguards with increased Iraqi control, Investing in domestic reforms, anti-corruption measures, and financial sector development to facilitate eventual self-management, and Negotiating frameworks that protect assets from external threats without perpetuating dependency or exposing Iraq to political risk.

Frank Masmar is a Republican Party member and serves as President of the Advisory Council at the University of Maryland.

Note: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Shafaq News.