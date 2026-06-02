Arrest of oil official linked to fuel shortages across Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The arrest of Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan al-Jumaili has contributed to fuel supply disruptions and long queues at filling stations across Baghdad and several Iraqi provinces since the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Sources familiar with the matter told Shafaq News that some northern refineries have slowed or halted fuel shipments in protest against the detention of al-Jumaili, who previously headed the North Refineries Company, creating additional pressure on gasoline supplies reaching the capital.

Al-Jumaili was arrested on May 30 as part of a corruption investigation linked to government contract reviews and anti-corruption measures.

The disruptions have coincided with a worsening fuel crunch on the ground, where motorists reported spending hours searching for gasoline and moving between multiple stations in an attempt to refuel. The government has denied any fuel shortage, attributing the pressure on stations to increased consumption driven by high temperatures and greater use of cooling systems.

However, the continuing queues have fueled public frustration, with many residents questioning why fuel remains difficult to obtain despite official assurances that supplies are sufficient to meet daily demand.

No unified explanation has yet emerged from the authorities responsible for fuel distribution, leaving uncertainty over when conditions at filling stations will return to normal.