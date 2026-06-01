Long queues persist at Baghdad fuel stations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Motorists in Baghdad have faced shortages of premium gasoline since the first days of Eid al-Adha, with long queues continuing at fuel stations across the capital despite official assurances that supplies remain available.

Lines of vehicles have formed outside many stations, while some outlets in several districts have temporarily closed due to a lack of gasoline, including both regular and premium grades, raising questions about the cause of the disruption.

Shafaq News observed long queues of vehicles at one of Baghdad’s major fuel stations in the city center, where premium gasoline was unavailable.

The scenes came hours after Oil Ministry spokesperson Sahib Bazzoun told Shafaq News that congestion at fuel stations in Baghdad and other provinces was driven by increased demand rather than supply shortages.

Bazzoun attributed the surge in consumption to two main factors: travel and movement during the Eid al-Adha holiday and preparations for the upcoming Eid al-Ghadir (a major religious occasion observed by Shiite Muslims). He also said higher temperatures had led more drivers to use air conditioning, increasing fuel consumption.

“This has resulted in higher demand. There is no crisis, despite claims to the contrary.”

Shafaq News previously reported widespread complaints from motorists about a decline in fuel quality in local markets, with many drivers saying it had caused recurring engine problems, particularly amid shortages of premium gasoline and the predominance of lower-quality regular fuel at most stations.