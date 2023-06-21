Afghanistan Shifts Gasoline Purchases from Iran to Russia and Uzbekistan, Says Iranian Official

Shafaq News/ According to Hamid Hosseini, Iran's Syndicate of Exporters of Oil Products, Afghanistan has reduced its gasoline purchases from Iran and turned to Russia and Uzbekistan as alternative suppliers. Hosseini cited the Taliban's changing preferences as the reason behind the shift in gasoline procurement.

In an interview with the Iranian newspaper Entekhab, Hosseini stated, "The Taliban no longer want to buy Iranian gasoline." He further explained that Iraq and Afghanistan, seeking gasoline with higher technical standards, have been securing their fuel requirements from Uzbekistan and Russia.

The Iranian official also highlighted that the improved quality of gasoline supplied by other countries has resulted in a contraction of Iran's export market share. He noted that Iran held between 70% to 90% of the oil products export market in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This recent development follows an earlier announcement by the Iraq Future Foundation, an organization focused on economic affairs. It stated that Iraq had increased its gasoline purchases by 34% from January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022. Iraq's gasoline imports during this period exceeded 1.1 million tons.

The shift in gasoline suppliers underscores the evolving dynamics in the regional fuel market as Afghanistan and Iraq seek to diversify their sources and opt for higher-quality gasoline imports. It poses a challenge for Iran, highlighting the need for the Iranian petroleum industry to adapt and explore alternative export opportunities.