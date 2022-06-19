Iraq spends US$450 million every month on gasoline imports

Shafaq News / MP Soran Omar said today that Iraq needs about 31 million liters of gasoline to cover the needs of 15 governorates every day.

Omar said in a Facebook post that Iraq's refineries (including two in the Kurdistan Region), produce 16 liters every day, priced at 450 Dinars/liter.

He added that Iraq buys 15 liters of gasoline every day, priced at 2100 Dinars/liter, and sold to citizens at 650 dinars/liter, which means that, except for the refineries' production, Iraq allocates about 450 million dollars every month to import gasoline.

The representative said that the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Region sells gasoline at 800 Dinars/Liter, noting that the market pricing reached 1000 Dinars/ liter.