Premium gasoline pumps dried in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-23T11:11:45+0000

Shafaq News/ Gas stations in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, ran dry of premium gasoline after the state-owned oil distribution company halted the distribution per the orders of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that premium gasoline tanks dried up in al-Dawra, Airport, al-Horiya, al-Mansour gas stations, and al-Kilani and al-Shaab stadium gas stations did not open today as they solely provide premium gasoline. Motorists in Iraq primarily rely on premium gasoline instead of the regular, especially in summer. Iraq exports oil derivatives from neighboring countries, primarily Iran and Kuwait, since the domestic refineries do not meet the demand of the local markets. Iraq had to boost oil derivative imports since the destruction of the Baiji plant, the largest refinery in the country, in the war against ISIS in 2014. Since then, it suffers from a deficit of 300,000 barrels per day. The second-largest OPEC producer has devised plans to establish multiple refineries across the country to address the shortcomings in the oil derivatives supply.

related

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-24 07:40:49

An expanded meeting to discuss developing the services in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-20 21:16:58

Baghdad and Kurdistan to protect the domestic product and combat smuggling

Date: 2021-01-12 11:46:12

Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-04-18 07:59:32

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-09-07 08:33:00

Iran gained about 1.4 billion dollars from gasoline Exports

Date: 2021-01-01 09:48:50

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2021-01-17 09:54:47

Baghdad and Damascus to conclude an "Eminent" agreement upon importing Syrian oil ahead of Ramadan

Date: 2021-04-29 13:29:25