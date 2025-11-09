After import suspension: Iraqi Oil Ministry explains gasoline tanker docking

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A gasoline tanker carrying 50,000 cubic meters has arrived in Iraq despite the government’s fuel import ban, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday, adding that another vessel is expected in the coming days.

The decision to suspend imports of oil derivatives came after domestic production surpassed national consumption levels.

The ministry explained in a statement that both shipments are part of earlier import contracts for which all financial and logistical procedures—shipping, loading, and routing—had been completed before the suspension took effect.

Canceling or rescheduling the two shipments at this stage would result in substantial financial penalties related to tanker delays or denial of docking, the statemed added.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, continues to rely heavily on imports due to challenges such as security threats, political instability, aging infrastructure, and resource depletion. Gas flaring and opaque contracts further complicate its energy sector, driving higher demand for refined oil products.

