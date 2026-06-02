President Barzani congratulates Tom Barrack on Iraq envoy appointment

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday congratulated US Ambassador Tom Barrack on his appointment as Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq.

Barzani said he looks forward to his leadership in strengthening relations between Iraq, Kurdistan, and the United States, “and in helping address the challenges facing the country.”

He wished Barrack “every success in this important role,” expressing confidence that his efforts will contribute to greater stability and cooperation.

Congratulations to Ambassador Tom Barrack on his appointment as Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq. We look forward to his leadership in strengthening Iraq-Kurdistan-U.S. relations and helping address the challenges facing the country. We wish him every success in this… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 2, 2026

Earlier, US President Donald Trump appointed Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkiye, as Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq and Syria while retaining his post in Ankara.