President Barzani offers condolences to US Over tragic plane collision

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, expressed his condolences to the United States following the tragic plane crash.

Posting on X, Barzani said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Washington, DC."

He added, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by this devastating incident."

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that there were no survivors from the crash, noting that the focus of operations had shifted from rescue to recovery.

Rescue teams continue to work at the site of the collision, which involved an American passenger plane carrying 64 people and a US military helicopter, crashing into the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington.