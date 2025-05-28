President Barzani, Rubio discuss regional stability

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the importance of sustained coordination and reinforced partnership to maintain peace and stability in Iraq and Syria, in a phone call on Wednesday.

The two officials discussed regional developments and emphasized the need to deepen bilateral cooperation, a statement from the Kurdish presidency said.

Posting on X, Barzani expressed his appreciation to Secretary Rubio’s call, and reaffirmed ”our shared commitment to peace, stability, and the strong partnership between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the United States.”

Rubio thanked Barzani for his "constructive role" in facilitating dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil, praising his efforts to resolve disputes through diplomacy and mutual understanding.

“The United States' support for the Kurdistan Region remains a core principle of its strategic relationship with Iraq,” Rubio affirmed.