President Barzani receives letter from Trump

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received a letter from US President Donald Trump.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Trump expressed his gratitude for the message sent by President Barzani, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation, reciprocal support, and the continued strengthening of the partnership with the Kurdistan Region.

The US president concluded his letter by conveying his hopes for success and prosperity for the Kurdish President.