Israel congratulates Trump on Victory, eyes stronger US-Israel ties

Shafaq News/ Israel has expressed strong support for Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US election, with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli officials emphasizing the importance of the US-Israel relationship.

Donald Trump has declared himself the 47th president of the United States following a stunning victory in the 2024 election. The former president has secured 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Republicans are also on track to take both chambers of Congress, further bolstering the potential for Trump to push his legislative agenda.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, issued a joint message of congratulations. "Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!" they wrote on X, emphasizing the strong bond between Israel and the United States.

Other ministers in Netanyahu’s Likud party also congratulated Trump, even as the race remains unofficial in some outlets.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch tweeted, "Welcome back Mr. President!!," while Culture Minister Miki Zohar posted in Hebrew, “Congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump. We are already looking forward to the next four years.”

The war Israel has been conducting in Gaza and Lebanon for the past year has increased its reliance on the United States. Regardless of who holds the office, Israel needs the full support of the next US president.

Beyond financial aid, the United States has provided crucial military assistance, including additional aircraft carriers, fighter jets, and troops.

Last October, the US sent a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system to Israel, along with 100 personnel to operate it, to address gaps in Israel’s air defenses. Additionally, the US has been supplying massive quantities of arms that Israel could not procure from other nations or produce domestically.