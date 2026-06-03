Iraq rights commission urges action over fuel shortages

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) on Wednesday called on authorities to take urgent measures to address fuel shortages and long queues at filling stations, stressing the need to strengthen domestic production and expand refining capacity to safeguard energy supplies.

While describing the renewed queues in Baghdad and several other provinces as an added burden on citizens, particularly amid soaring temperatures and severe traffic congestion, it noted that field monitoring teams have been deployed to investigate the causes of the situation and assess conditions on the ground.

The IHCHR pressed for tighter oversight of fuel distribution outlets, storage facilities, and privately operated filling stations to prevent profiteering and practices that could aggravate supply disruptions. It further appealed to media organizations, social media users, and the public to avoid spreading rumors or exaggerated claims that could trigger panic buying and worsen the situation.

The Oil Ministry has rejected reports of a gasoline shortage, attributing congestion at filling stations to increased fuel consumption driven by high temperatures. The ministry maintains that domestic gasoline production exceeds daily demand, which stands at around 32 million liters.

However, sources previously told Shafaq News that the detention of Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan al-Jumaili in a corruption investigation may have contributed to supply disruptions and lengthy queues since the Eid al-Adha holiday, with some northern refineries reportedly slowing or suspending fuel shipments in protest over the move.

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