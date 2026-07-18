Israeli strikes kill nine Palestinians in Gaza City

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli attacks left nine Palestinians dead, including three children, in Gaza City on Saturday, according to hospital sources in the area.

The sources, cited by Al Jazeera, reported that five were killed in a strike on a home in the western Al-Nasr neighborhood, while another attack in southern Al-Zeitoun killed three and wounded others.

The Israeli military later claimed that its strikes targeted a “Hamas operations official” and an “Islamic Jihad sniper.”

A day earlier, Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip killed 14 Palestinians and wounded 37. Gaza’s Health Ministry put the toll from Israeli attacks since the October 11, 2025 ceasefire at 1,144 killed and 3,703 wounded, with 802 bodies recovered, raising the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023 to 73,269 killed and 173,811 wounded.

Despite the ceasefire, which formally remains in effect, conflict monitor ACLED recorded more than 40 Israeli airstrikes in June, the highest monthly total since the truce began, while negotiations on Hamas’s disarmament, further Israeli withdrawal, and post-war arrangements remain stalled.