Safe play spaces disappear for Baghdad children

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Finding a safe, free place for children to play in Baghdad has become increasingly difficult after the city lost much of its green space and public recreational areas while many families can no longer afford private alternatives.

Wasan Radi, a mother, told Shafaq News on Saturday that she no longer allows her children to play in the street because of traffic risks, while municipal recreational spaces no longer offer a suitable option. "Taking children to these places has become pointless because of the many restrictions that conflict with a child's natural desire to run and play." Shopping malls are not a solution either. They are enclosed spaces, and the cost of games is beyond the reach of an average employee, she added.

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Azhar Mohsen, a father of three children, said taking his children to an amusement park has become a financial burden, noting that loading game cards can consume a quarter of a monthly salary, while playground equipment in public parks is often limited or in poor condition.

According to Mariam Al-Fartousi, the head of the Alice Foundation for Women and Children's Rights, Baghdad has lost much of the shared space that once brought families together. Public parks once gave families a place to gather for meals while children played freely, but many have since been cleared or converted into commercial and investment projects.

Citizen Nahla Dawood stated that she enrolled her four children in a summer school in Baghdad because she could not find another place for them to spend time, pointing out that the program offers sports, art, educational activities, drawing classes, and English lessons, but costs 250,000 Iraqi dinars (about $190) per child each month, a fee beyond the means of many Iraqi families.

Speaking to Shafaq News, social researcher Manahil Saleh indicated that a child who loses safe spaces to run, play, and interact with peers also loses important opportunities to build confidence, develop their personality, and learn cooperation and teamwork. Additionally, reduced physical activity increases the risk of social isolation and excessive reliance on smartphones and electronic devices.

With few affordable choices, many children now spend long hours on smartphones, tablets, and video games, a trend specialists warn could harm their health, particularly their eyesight, physical activity, and social development.

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