Drone wreckage sparks fires near Akre in Duhok

Shafaq News- Duhok

Debris from a drone fell near the village of Kand Kali in the Akre district of Duhok province on Sunday, setting fire to farmland and grass-covered ground, according to a local security source and eyewitnesses who spoke to Shafaq News.

The aircraft came down close to the village before flames broke out in several agricultural plots and surrounding grassland, and the fire spread across a limited area before residents and local authorities reached the site to contain it and prevent it from expanding.

No casualties were recorded from the incident.

What brought the drone down remains unclear.

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