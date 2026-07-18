US intercepts five commercial vessels in Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces have redirected five commercial vessels and disabled one ship since July 18, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

CENTCOM noted that Washington continues to “strictly enforce the ongoing naval blockade against Iran.”

USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transits the Arabian Sea while an MH-60S Sea Hawk flies nearby. American forces continue to strictly enforce the ongoing naval blockade against Iran. As of July 18, CENTCOM has redirected 5 commercial vessels and disabled 1. pic.twitter.com/HHmXIE0MgC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 18, 2026

The European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) opposed any restrictions on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in a joint statement following their High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation in Brussels. They said attacks targeting commercial shipping had endangered civilians and seafarers and violated international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Both sides pledged to continue coordinating efforts to safeguard freedom of navigation and international maritime security, renewing calls for restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy to ease regional tensions.

Meanwhile, the United States issued an urgent worldwide security alert for citizens, warning of a potential escalation after intelligence suggested Iran could target additional US interests abroad. The advisory urged citizens worldwide to exercise heightened vigilance, review their travel plans, and avoid large gatherings or locations associated with Americans.

Worldwide Caution: Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking… pic.twitter.com/A3LKEQSRiO — TravelGov (@TravelGov) July 18, 2026

Earlier this week, the United States and Iran exchanged strikes for a seventh consecutive night, with Tehran claiming attacks on US military bases and facilities across the Gulf and in Jordan.