Secretory Rubio: World safer after US strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the world as “safer and more stable’’ today than it was 24 hours ago, referring to recent US strikes targeting nuclear sites in Iran.

Speaking to Fox News, Rubio emphasized that the military actions do not constitute a war against Iran, warning that “any Iranian retaliation would be the worst mistake Tehran could ever make.”

He also underscored that Washington is not seeking regime change in Tehran, stressing that the door remains open for serious negotiations.

‘’Our offer still stands,’’ he affirmed, cautioning that Iran will not be able to deceive President Donald Trump.

Addressing regional tensions, he linked instability across the Middle East to Iran’s activities, describing Tehran behind every problem in the Middle East, and further adding, “If we are attacked by any of Iran’s proxies, we will not only respond but hold Iran accountable as well.”