Iran confirms US approach for nuclear negotiations

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Tuesday, Iran confirmed it had received messages from the United States expressing interest in reviving negotiations over its nuclear program.

In a press briefing, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh noted that diplomatic contacts had been underway when “that table was struck,” a reference to recent US airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

“We had also been engaged in discussions with the Europeans, but that platform was attacked as well,” he added.

Reaffirming Iran’s longstanding position, Khatibzadeh underscored that trust remains a prerequisite for any constructive engagement, stressing that “diplomacy has always been, and remains, the foundation of Iran’s foreign policy.”

His remarks followed another statement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who clarified that Tehran had not initiated any request for meetings with US officials to restart nuclear talks.

Last week, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, indicated plans to meet with Iranian diplomats “next week or so,” although no formal timetable has been announced.