Drone hits Kurdish opposition site west of Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone attack struck a headquarters of the Kurdistan National Army on Sunday evening in the Chamshar area west of Erbil province, according to a local source.

The targeted site sits close to the Darashakran camp, with no immediate information available on casualties or the scale of material damage.

The Kurdistan National Army is the armed wing of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), one of several Iranian Kurdish opposition parties that maintain headquarters and camps inside the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

No party had claimed responsibility for the attack as of the time of reporting.

The attack followed air defense systems intercepting drones approaching the US Consulate in Erbil.

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