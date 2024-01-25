Duhok Governor: Iran seeks to harm KRI’s economic interests

Shafaq News / Governor Tatar reiterated on Thursday that the Kurdistan Region (KRI) has no economic or political relations with Israel.

A seminar was held at the University of Duhok this morning on the ballistic missile attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) on Erbil. Tatar spoke about the consequences of the attack during a panel discussion.

The Governor of Duhok stated, "Iran aims to harm the economic interests of KRI by targeting businessmen and investors. The targeting of the residences of two investors in the region, namely Sheikh Baz and the late Beshro Dezaeei, is clear evidence of this."

He added, "The ballistic missile attack carried out by IRGC on civilians in Erbil has no justification." He further stated, "All security committees that visited the site of the attack confirmed that the targeted building was a residence for civilian citizens, not a spy building for a foreign intelligence agency."