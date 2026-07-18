Iraqis doubt anti-corruption campaign will reach senior officials

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqis interviewed by Shafaq News said the government's anti-corruption campaign, known as the Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr), will be judged by whether prosecutions reach senior political figures rather than by the number of detentions announced.

Security forces detained at least 47 suspects in the first 24 hours after the operation began on June 28, according to government figures, a total that informed sources within the Federal Commission of Integrity, Iraq's principal anti-corruption body, later put at 67.

No updated official total has been released since.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far

Support for the arrests is broad among those interviewed, but conditional. Ammar Al-Sayyid, 38, from Baghdad, said Iraqis back both the government and the judiciary in pursuing corrupt officials, and that the campaign will hold credibility “only if the law applies equally to individuals, political parties, and influential figures.”

That condition, equal application, recurred across the interviews. Ismail Mohammed, 25, from Basra, said public opinion will shift only if investigations “extend beyond lower-ranking suspects to influential political figures,” a threshold he said the campaign has not yet crossed.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained

Nazhir Mohammed, 56, from Dhi Qar, who also supports the publication of corruption cases, said reporting should follow cases past the initial detention to court rulings and recovered funds. “Without that, foreign audiences may come to associate Iraq more with corruption than with the effort to confront it.”

Iraq ranked 136th out of 182 countries in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index published by Transparency International. UNDP Resident Representative for Iraq Titon Mitra placed losses from corruption and financial mismanagement between $150 billion and $450 billion in assets, or almost 20 percent of Iraq’s public.

Read more: Can Iraq recover billions in stolen assets abroad?