Ex-Iraqi MP's farm searched after corruption arrest

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Sunday, security forces seized two property deeds, an official Integrity Commission document, and a large number of livestock during an inspection of a farm belonging to recently detained former Iraqi lawmaker Talal al-Zobaie, west of Baghdad.

According to an official search record, the inspection took place in Abu Ghraib district, under an order issued by the Central Criminal Court and with the participation of Commando Forces and Baghdad police units.

The inspection team also placed the farm’s assets under official custody, including between 100 and 150 buffaloes, 100 to 200 sheep, eight ostriches, 12 gazelles, about 20 "Jeli" chickens, 10 horses, and various other birds, chickens, and ducks.

After the inspection, the farm was sealed in the presence of al-Zobaie, who did not object to the action.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign under the direction of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, targeting current and former officials, lawmakers, politicians, business figures, ministers, directors-general, provincial governors, and other suspects.

A security source told Shafaq News on Sunday that authorities arrested Al-Zobaie in Baghdad during a joint operation carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Federal Commission of Integrity as part of the campaign.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far