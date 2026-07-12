Counter-Terrorism Service arrests three militants in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Sunday arresting three terrorists in three separate operations in western Al-Anbar province.

In a statement, the group said the arrests took place in the areas of Ramadi, the provincial capital, as well as Fallujah and al-Qaim, a district on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

CTS units also cleared a weapons cache in Diyala province, northeast of Baghdad, recovering quantities of materials and munitions left behind by what the service called the remnants of terrorist gangs.