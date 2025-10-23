Kurdistan Human Rights Plan implements nearly 90% of recommendations

Shafaq News – Erbil (Updated at 12:27)

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has implemented nearly 88 percent of international human rights recommendations under its 2021–2025 Human Rights Plan, according to data released during a forum held in Erbil on Thursday.

Dindar Zebari, the Coordinator of KRG’s Office of International Advocacy, said that 47 representatives from ministries and government committees participated in implementing the plan, submitting 109 reports to international bodies and issuing over 175 statements outlining KRG policies on governance and human rights.

He noted that the United Nations played a key role in ensuring that Kurdistan’s achievements and challenges were reflected in Iraq’s national human rights reporting.

“We implemented 87.5 percent of the recommendations under review during the 18th cycle of the Universal Periodic Review,” Zebari said.

Key implementation figures

• 84% of recommendations on counterterrorism

• 75% on anti-corruption

• 83.3% on environmental rights

• 80% on internally displaced persons (IDPs)

• 35% of remaining recommendations still under review

On combating narcotics

• 53 recommendations implemented; 73.7% in progress

• Between 2023 and mid-2025: 1,599 prosecuted (977 dealers, 622 users)

• Women represent 10% of drug users

Human Trafficking and Labor Rights

The analytical summary presented at the forum showed a sharp rise in human trafficking crimes across the Kurdistan Region:

• Sexual trafficking cases increased from 9 in 2021 to 25 in 2024.

• Organ trafficking cases rose from 54 (2022–2023) to 103 in 2024.

• Total human trafficking cases in 2024: 396

Labor violations

• 196 companies referred to court between 2023 and 2024.

• 2,784 foreign workers interviewed; 73 identified as trafficking victims.

• 6 child trafficking cases and 114 cases of illegal migration were recorded.

Justice for Yazidis

• Authorities documented 24,965. investigation files (totaling 408,540 pages) on ISIS crimes against the Yazidi community.

• 91 mass graves discovered, 54 exhumed.

• 318 Yazidi remains returned across eight stages since 2019.

Economic and Social Rights

The KRG reported major progress in health, education, and infrastructure:

• 79 public hospitals, 72 private hospitals, and 1,047 health centers opened in 2024.

• 141,856 students enrolled in universities and institutes.

• 11,641 educators, including over 10,600 university lecturers.

• 103 water projects launched (including 18 dams).

• 10 housing projects worth 99.09 billion dinars are underway as part of poverty reduction programs.

Women and Children’s Rights

Women’s representation and protection initiatives:

• 192 women’s organizations active in the region

• 69 judges, 58 prosecutors, 255 assistant judges

• 800 women in the Peshmerga ranks and 123 in the Sinjar Unit

• 3,161 women employed in the private sector, including 325 foreign nationals.

Child welfare and inclusion programs (2024)

• 756 children benefited from nurseries.

• 338 received specialized care services.