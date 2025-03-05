Iraq: ISIS trio jailed for life

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Central Criminal Court has sentenced three ISIS members to life in prison, the judiciary announced on Wednesday.

The Supreme Judicial Council stated the men were part of the so-called “Captivities Release Committee,” an ISIS-linked network that sought to enlist prisoners to rejoin the group after their release. The three confessed to operating within the prison system, attempting to expand the militant organization.

Their sentences were issued in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/1 and inference of Article 2/3 of the Counter-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005, with reference to the provisions of Article 132/1 of the Penal Code.

In recent months, Iraqi forces have intensified counter-terrorism operations in multiple provinces, including Saladin, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Al-Anbar. In January 2025 alone, these efforts led to the deaths of 31 militants, while 18 other fighters were captured.