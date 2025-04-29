Iraqi top court confirms New Orleans attacker arrest

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State (ISIS) accused of inciting a deadly truck attack in New Orleans in January that left 15 people dead and 35 others injured, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced on Tuesday.

The council revealed in a statement published that the arrest was carried out following an official request from the United States to assist in the investigation.

“The terrorist will be brought before the Iraqi judiciary to be tried under the counter-terrorism law, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to international cooperation in combating terrorism and promoting global security,” the council affirmed.

The January 1, 2025, New Orleans truck attack marked one of the deadliest incidents in the US in recent years. Shamsudin Bahar Jabbar, 42, US Army veteran from Texas, drove a rented Ford F-150 Lightning into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street. After the vehicle crashed into an aerial work platform, he exited and opened fire on law enforcement officers, who returned fire, fatally shooting him.​

The FBI identified Jabbar as the sole perpetrator, inspired by Islamic State (ISIS) ideology. An ISIS flag was found in his truck, and he had posted videos pledging allegiance to the group shortly before the attack. Investigations revealed that Jabbar had a history of radicalization, including travels to Cairo and Canada in 2023, and had recorded extremist audio messages condemning music and intoxicants. Despite initial concerns about possible accomplices, authorities concluded that Jabbar acted alone.​

In the aftermath, the FBI and local authorities intensified security measures in New Orleans, particularly ahead of major events like the Sugar Bowl and the upcoming Super Bowl. The attack prompted discussions on domestic terrorism and the challenges of identifying self-radicalized individuals without direct ties to foreign terrorist organizations.