Iraq arrests ISIS suspect in deadly US vehicle-ramming attack

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s judiciary announced the arrest of an ISIS member suspected of involvement in a vehicle-ramming attack in the United States.

According to an official statement, the al-Karkh First Investigative Court confirmed that the suspect, identified and arrested in Iraq following a thorough investigation and evidence analysis, is a member of ISIS’s so-called External Operations Office.

The National Center for International Judicial Cooperation, the statement explained, had received a request from the United States to assist with the investigation into the January 2025 attack, which occurred in New Orleans when an assailant drove a truck into a crowd of celebrators before opening fire, resulting in 15 fatalities and 30 injuries.

The suspect will face prosecution under Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law, with the judiciary underscoring Iraq’s commitment to international cooperation in counterterrorism efforts and global security.