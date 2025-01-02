New Orleans suspect’s brother speaks out, “this is not Islam”

Shafaq News/ Extremism is the motive behind the deadly attack in New Orleans, US, the brother of the perpetrator revealed.

Abdur Jabbar, 24, from Beaumont, Texas, stated that Shamsuddin Jabbar’s actions (his brother) "do not represent Islam, and this is a form of extremism, not the religion," according to The New York Times.

He further described him as "kind-hearted, a nice guy, a smart friend, and someone who cares about people.”

In videos posted on his Facebook page before the attack, Shamsuddin Jabbar, 42, declared his "loyalty to ISIS," according to law enforcement officials cited by the newspaper. He also admitted in one video that he had planned to kill his family.

Jabbar, a US army veteran who had served in Afghanistan, recently converted to Islam and exhibited erratic behavior, according to his ex-wife’s husband.

In the early hours of New Year's Day, Jabbar drove a truck into crowds at high speed, crashing and then engaging in a gunfight with police officers. The incident left 15 dead and at least 35 injured, in addition to two officers injured and hospitalized during the exchange of gunfire.

Authorities discovered an ISIS flag, weapons, and a potential explosive device in his truck, suggesting a possible link to the terrorist group.

Federal officials do not believe Jabbar acted alone during the attack in the French Quarter. The FBI is actively investigating and has urged anyone who interacted with Jabbar in recent days to come forward with information.