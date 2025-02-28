Iraq: ISIS hideouts destroyed, senior leader captured in Al-Anbar

Iraq: ISIS hideouts destroyed, senior leader captured in Al-Anbar
2025-02-28T11:40:15+00:00

Shafaq News/ Security forces launched operations in Saladin, Al-Anbar, and Nineveh, dismantling ISIS militant hideouts and destroying explosive materials, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) revealed on Friday.

“CTS arrested a senior ISIS operative who held a military leadership role within the group in Al-Anbar province, marking a significant blow to the terrorist network’s activities in the region,” the Service stated.

CTS also apprehended a high-profile drug trafficker in Dhi Qar province as part of a nationwide anti-narcotics campaign.

The agency did not provide further details about the operations.

In recent months, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service has intensified its operations against ISIS remnants. In January 2025 alone, these efforts led to the deaths of 31 militants, while 18 other fighters were captured.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon