Iraq: ISIS hideouts destroyed, senior leader captured in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Security forces launched operations in Saladin, Al-Anbar, and Nineveh, dismantling ISIS militant hideouts and destroying explosive materials, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) revealed on Friday.

“CTS arrested a senior ISIS operative who held a military leadership role within the group in Al-Anbar province, marking a significant blow to the terrorist network’s activities in the region,” the Service stated.

CTS also apprehended a high-profile drug trafficker in Dhi Qar province as part of a nationwide anti-narcotics campaign.

The agency did not provide further details about the operations.

In recent months, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service has intensified its operations against ISIS remnants. In January 2025 alone, these efforts led to the deaths of 31 militants, while 18 other fighters were captured.