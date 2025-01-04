Iraqi F-16 jets destroy ISIS hideout in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News/ Iraqi F-16 jets launched a targeted airstrike on a terrorist hideout in the Hamrin Mountains on Saturday, the Security Media Cell announced.

In a statement, the Cell explained that the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) was conducting a search operation in the Hamrin Mountains, within the Kirkuk Operations Command area, “during the mission, CTS forces identified a terrorist hideout containing ISIS elements who tried to target the task force.”

The statement emphasized that Iraqi F-16 jets carried out an airstrike on the hideout, completely destroying it, following “precise” intelligence provided by the CTS and coordinated through the Joint Operations Command targeting cell.

“Further details will be shared later,” the statement added.

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their operations against ISIS, resulting in the arrest and killing of dozens, including prominent leaders.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq, particularly in the Triangle of Deaths (Kirkuk, Saladin and Diyala), through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region.