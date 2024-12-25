Iraqi airstrike kills five ISIS members in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) declared that an Iraqi F-16 killed five ISIS militants in the Hamrin Mountains of Kirkuk province.

In a statement, the JOC announced, "The Military Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with the Targeting Cell at the Joint Operations Command, identified ISIS elements inside a cave in the Hamrin mountain range."

The statement added that the airstrike resulted in the complete destruction of the cave and the elimination of the terrorists inside.

Although ISIS was territorially defeated in 2017, the group still maintains a substantial presence in Iraq through sleeper cells involved in guerrilla tactics, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion, all aimed at destabilizing the region.

Since the start of 2024, Iraqi forces have intensified counter-terrorism operations across several provinces, including Saladin, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Al-Anbar. These operations have led to the destruction of multiple ISIS hideouts, the capture of numerous operatives, and the elimination of several senior leaders.