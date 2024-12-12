Iraqi airstrikes destroy 8 ISIS hideouts in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, The Iraqi Joint Operations Command bombed eight ISIS hideouts in the Hamrin Mountain range in the Kirkuk Operations Command sector.

The JOC announced in a statement that it continues to coordinate security and intelligence efforts to pursue remnants of ISIS across various regions, including areas with challenging geographic terrain.

“The airstrikes were carried out based on precise intelligence provided by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, Military Intelligence Directorate, and the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security, in coordination with the Targeting Cell of the Joint Operations Command,” the statement added.

The JOC further confirmed that the strikes destroyed all the targeted hideouts, which were used by ISIS cells as shelters, transit points, and storage facilities for weapons and ammunition.

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their operations against ISIS, resulting in the arrest and killing of dozens, including prominent leaders.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilizetheregion.