Iraqi airstrikes target ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk, source

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday night into Wednesday, Iraqi warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes targeting ISIS hideouts in the Mount Bur area in Kirkuk province, northeastern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News, "The airstrikes precisely hit their targets, destroying several shelters used by ISIS militants and helping to reduce security threats in the area."

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, announced the killing of the ISIS Wali (Governor) of Iraq and several senior leaders of the extremist organization in the Hamrin Mountains, northeast Iraq.

In turn, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) affirmed that the operation killed nine terrorists, including the so-called ISIS Governor of Iraq, Jassim Al-Mazrouei Abu Abdul Qader, along with other frontline ISIS leaders.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) remains a significant threat in Iraq, continuing to use insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive units that operate in remote and rugged terrain.

The security situation in several liberated provinces, including Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh, remains unstable, allowing ISIS remnants to revive violent activities. These militants increasingly rely on "lone wolf" attacks and ambushes.

While military officials maintain that ISIS is no longer capable of large-scale operations, isolated elements of the group are exploiting security gaps, aiming to reestablish a foothold in the region.