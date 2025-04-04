FSB: Terror attack on Moscow dormitory thwarted

FSB: Terror attack on Moscow dormitory thwarted
2025-04-04T09:59:41+00:00

Shafaq News/ Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced, on Friday, it had foiled a terrorist plot targeting a Defense Ministry military dormitory in the Moscow region.

“FSB officers arrested a Russian serviceman while retrieving bomb components from a concealed cache,” the agency stated.

The suspect had direct contact with a Ukrainian handler and was reportedly preparing an explosive device intended for use at a student housing facility.

