Shafaq News / On Thursday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) cautioned allied nations that the British Council is acting as a cover for British intelligence and undermining sovereign states.

In a statement, the FSB claimed the Council—despite its closure in Russia—continues to pursue “destructive” activities from neighboring countries, allegedly shielding MI6 operations to recruit Russian academics and promote Western values under a cultural guise.

The agency reported documented cases of Russian academics in four regions being used as “agents of influence” for the Council. It also linked the Council to secret operations for London, political youth support, and promotion of “non-traditional sexual values,” which remain banned in Russia.

“Britain is the main source of most global crises,” the statement read, noting that the British Council systematically supports efforts to destabilize Russia’s political and social environment.

The FSB issued formal warnings to 15 Russian citizens for involvement in activities tied to banned organizations, including the British Council, and urged citizens to avoid similar engagement, warning of administrative and criminal liability.