Russia accuses U.K. of being involved in Nord Stream explosions

Category: World

Date: 2022-10-29T16:05:50+0000
Russia accuses U.K. of being involved in Nord Stream explosions

Shafaq News/ The Russian army on Saturday accused the U.K. of being "involved" in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipes, alleging the same British military specialists had helped Ukraine plan a drone attack on Moscow's Black Sea Fleet.

Russia did not provide any evidence, but considers the U.K. as one of the most unfriendly countries, with relations sinking to almost non-existent since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine.

"Representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision, and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 that blew up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Russia has said Western countries have not allowed it to take part in international investigations of the explosions.

Instead, it has for weeks alluded that its special services have a different version of what caused the September explosions, while some Western countries have called it sabotage and pointed at Russia.

Source: AFP

