King Charles III appoints Labour leader Keir Starmer as Prime Minister following historic victory

Shafaq News/ King Charles III officially appointed Labour Party leader Keir Starmer as Prime Minister on Friday during a meeting at Buckingham Palace, following a historic victory for the party.

Starmer, who was elected to lead the Labour Party in 2020 after it suffered its worst general election defeat in 85 years, has made it his mission to render the party electable again.

Four years later, after 14 years of Conservative-led governments, Starmer arrived at 10 Downing Street for the first time as the man holding the highest office in Britain.

The Labour Party secured 412 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, while the Conservatives won only 121 seats, marking a significant loss of support for the party that swept the last elections in 2019.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat early Friday morning, acknowledging that voters had delivered a "shocking verdict" on his Conservative Party. He swiftly headed to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to King Charles III.

Starmer, 61, had faced years of criticism for his perceived lack of charisma, but his methodical approach to bringing Labour back to the center of British politics and broadening its appeal among voters has paid off.

Undeniably, Starmer and Labour benefited from years of economic hardship and political turmoil under Conservative rule.

The former lawyer, knighted for his services to criminal justice, displayed a steady hand during years of chaos, providing what many see as a welcomed return to political normalcy.