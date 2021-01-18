Britain has trained the armies of countries that "violate human rights", an Indian website reports

Shafaq News / Wion website reported that the British armed forces have participated in training the armies of 15 countries that have a "bad record" in human rights, including Iraq, which raised the voices of activists against the arms trade to demand an investigation on the issue.

The website reported that the British Ministry of Defense, in response to a question related to freedom of information, said that the British forces during the years 2018 and 2019, and then in 2019 and 2020, provided training for nearly two-thirds of the world's countries, including the armies of some countries that have a poor record in human rights, including China, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

However, the British Ministry of Defense refused to disclose details about the training it had provided to the other countries' armies.

According to the Indian website, "the British government prepares an annual list of countries whose record raises concern. […] among the 30 countries included in the first half of 2020, the exercises were conducted for forces from 15 countries, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt."

Britain has a list of twenty countries that fall under the arms embargo, and eight countries from this list have received military training, including Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, and Afghanistan.