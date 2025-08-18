Russia foils Ukrainian plot to bomb Crimean bridge with car bomb

Shafaq News – Moscow

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday it had thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to stage a car-bomb attack on the Crimean bridge.

In a statement, the agency said a vehicle carrying a powerful improvised explosive device entered Russia from Ukraine through several countries and crossed the Russian-Georgian border at the Verkhny Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia–Alania. The car, transported on a carrier truck to Krasnodar region, was later to be handed to another driver who would unknowingly drive it onto the bridge and become “an unwitting suicide bomber,” according to the FSB.

The service said its officers uncovered and defused the device hidden in a Chevrolet Volt and detained all those involved in transporting it.

This is the second such attempt in 2025, on April 2, Belarusian authorities intercepted a minibus carrying more than half a ton of explosives at the Belarus–Poland border, which was also allegedly destined for an attack on the bridge.

The FSB said several accomplices were arrested during the investigation, including the driver who, it claimed, had no knowledge of the plan and was meant to be used as a “suicide courier.”