Russia’s FSB foils planned car bombing near Moscow

Shafaq News – Moscow

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested a dual Russian-Ukrainian national accused of plotting a car bombing in the Moscow region.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the suspect, born in 1989, was allegedly an agent of Ukrainian intelligence operating under the codename “Voron” and recruited in a third country. “He followed instructions sent via the Telegram messaging app to build an improvised explosive device, hide it in a vehicle purchased with foreign funds, and prepare to detonate it near a senior Russian Defense Ministry officer.”

The car, containing more than 60 kilograms of explosives, was to be parked at a designated location and triggered as the target passed.

Investigators said he admitted working with Ukrainian intelligence and claimed he was promised an exemption from military service in Ukraine in return for carrying out the attack.

The FSB said the man has been placed in pre-trial detention and could face a life sentence if convicted.