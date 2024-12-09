Iraqi security forces clash with wanted terrorist in Fallujah, Officer killed

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi security forces clashed with a wanted terrorist in Fallujah, Al-Anbar province, resulting in casualties, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that the forces, acting on a warrant under Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law, engaged with Jumaa Mohammed Sayel, a wanted terrorist, in Fallujah. “Sayel opened fire on the security forces, leading to the officer’s death and the injury of another.”

The source confirmed that the clash ended with Sayel’s death who had been operating in the area for an extended period, using an orchard in Al-Ameriya-Fallujah as a hideout.

Following the confrontation, two other terrorists linked to the deceased suspect were arrested during a subsequent search operation.

Regarding border security, the source stressed that no individuals had crossed from Syria into Iraq, with the border between the two nations remaining tightly controlled.