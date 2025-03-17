Displaced girl dies in Bzibiz camp fire in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A displaced girl from Jurf Al-Sakhar died in a fire that broke out at the displacement camp, a medical source at Fallujah Hospital in Al-Anbar province reported on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that the fire started due to an electrical short circuit in the tent, where the girl and her family were living, resulting in the complete burning of her body.

The Bzibiz camp, located in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, primarily shelters families displaced by various conflicts, notably those resulting from the war against ISIS. Residents often face challenging conditions, including inadequate infrastructure, safety concerns, and limited access to essential services.