Attack on Iran's Farur Island kills communications official

Shafaq News- Tehran

An attack on Farur Island, part of the Bandar Lengeh district in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, killed a communications official and injured two others, Iranian authorities reported on Sunday.

Tasnim News Agency identified the person killed as Nouh Mahdavi, head of the maintenance department at the Mobile company. Two of his colleagues are receiving medical care.

Qeshm Governor Hossein Amir Teymouri told IRNA that between 10 and 11 “enemy projectiles” struck military sites on Qeshm Island on Sunday afternoon, adding that the attacks caused no casualties.

Axios quoted a US official saying that the United States carried out strikes on missile systems, air defenses and small boats belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), at two sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed three nights of operations targeting more than 300 Iranian military sites to reduce Tehran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.