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Kurdistan watchdog condemns killing of shepherd near Iran border

Kurdistan watchdog condemns killing of shepherd near Iran border
2026-07-12T17:52:49+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region's Independent Human Rights Commission on Sunday condemned the killing of a Kurdish shepherd allegedly by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) near the border, calling for an independent international investigation.

The commission said the shepherd was shot dead in the Kilashin border area before Iranian forces removed his body and livestock into Iranian territory.

It described the incident as a violation of civilians' rights, Iraq's sovereignty, and international law, urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable and compensate the victim's family.

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