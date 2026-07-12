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Drone strike targets Kuwait oil platform, border posts

Drone strike targets Kuwait oil platform, border posts
2026-07-12T17:32:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Three border posts in northern Kuwait and an offshore drilling platform operated by Kuwait Oil Company came under attack, causing material damage and injuring one worker, the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Authorities immediately responded to the strikes in coordination with the relevant agencies.

Earlier today, Kuwait said its air defenses intercepted hostile aerial targets after Iran announced missile and drone incidents on US military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Jordan. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had struck dozens of Iranian military targets following an attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on a vessel in Hormuz.

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