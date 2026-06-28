Unidentified missiles target Kuwait, Bahrain after US strikes

Shafaq News- Kuwait City/ Manama

Kuwait’s air defenses intercepted “hostile” missiles and drones on Sunday, the Kuwaiti Army stated.

The army did not immediately identify the source of the attacks or report casualties. Kuwaiti media reported that ballistic missiles targeted Ali Al-Salem Air Base, which hosts US forces.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/A65ETW44zq — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 28, 2026

Bahraini media, meanwhile, reported missile and drone attacks targeting Sheikh Isa Air Base in southern Bahrain, though authorities also did not report casualties or damage.

Earlier on Saturday, the United States struck sites in southern Iran, accusing Tehran of targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after an Iranian one-way drone allegedly hit the tanker M/T Kiku and another attack targeted the M/V Ever Lovely.