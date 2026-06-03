Kuwait cuts Iranian embassy staff over strikes

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires on Wednesday to deliver an official protest note over "Iranian attacks on the country," the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry announced.

Kuwait had also decided to reduce the number of staff at the Iranian Embassy and declared two members of the diplomatic mission persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 24 hours.

استدعت وزارة الخارجية، ممثلةً بسعادة السفير حمد سليمان المشعان، نائب وزير الخارجية اليوم الأربعاء الموافق 3 يونيو 2026، المستشار حامد حميد يعقوبي فر، القائم بالأعمال بالإنابة في سفارة الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية لدى دولة الكويت، وقامت بتسليمه مذكرة احتجاج رسمية بشأن الاعتداءات… pic.twitter.com/1hsbuamezt — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) June 3, 2026

Earlier today, Kuwait's Health Ministry reported 63 injuries in the Iranian attack, including civilians, employees of Kuwait International Airport, and several passengers. The Kuwaiti military reported intercepting 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones during the incident, adding that the strikes killed one Indian national, injured several others, and caused significant damage at multiple locations.

Kuwait, which hosts several US military facilities, has previously faced similar Iranian assaults. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated that it intercepted multiple Iranian strikes targeting regional allies and stated that two missiles launched toward Kuwait fell short of their intended target.

The operation prompted condemnation from across the region, with Qatar and Saudi Arabia denouncing the strikes as violations of Kuwait's sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and a US air and helicopter base in the region. The group described the operation as retaliation for a US strike earlier that day on an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.