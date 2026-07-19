US records 3rd straight week without Iraqi oil imports

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

The United States imported no crude oil from Iraq during the past week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday, extending the absence of Iraqi shipments to a third consecutive week.

Iraqi crude imports averaged 71,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week ending June 19 before falling to zero, where they remained in the latest figures.

Canada retained its position as the largest crude supplier to the US market with 3.873 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 675,000 bpd, Mexico at 442,000 bpd, Colombia at 100,000 bpd, Ecuador at 00,000 bpd, Libya at 78,000 bpd, and Brazil at 64,000 bpd.

No crude imports from Saudi Arabia or Nigeria, alongside Iraq, were recorded.