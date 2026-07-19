125+ Iraqi figures investigated in cross-border corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Anti-Corruption Committee is preparing a list of about 127 people suspected of amassing wealth through illicit property purchases and overseas investments made with public funds, a government source informed Shafaq News on Sunday.

A specialized team tracking stolen and smuggled Iraqi funds has identified prominent figures suspected of involvement in corruption cases, along with properties and other assets believed to have been acquired using public money since 2005.

The committee is compiling details of properties and assets held by the suspects in countries including Kuwait, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar, Jordan, Oman and Iran, as well as several African and European countries.

“Some of the individuals under investigation are believed to own luxury hotels, tourist resorts and other high-value properties,” the source added, noting that the review will also cover assets inside Iraq, including properties in Baghdad, Saladin and Al-Anbar provinces.

The “Dawn Crackdown” (Sawlat Al-Fajr) anti-corruption campaign began on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. Government figures recorded at least 47 detentions during its first 24 hours, while sources at the Federal Commission of Integrity put the total at 67 and expected the number of suspects to exceed 200.

Another source previously told Shafaq News that the second phase of the crackdown will focus on corruption cases in the health, oil and electricity sectors.

Read more: Can Iraq recover billions in stolen assets abroad?